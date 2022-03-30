Four suspects on the run after shooting Johannesburg doctor in his surgery

Four men are wanted for attempted murder after shooting a doctor in the chest inside his surgery.

Witnesses claim the suspects engaged with them before the shooting.

Police have opened a case of murder. The suspects are still at large.

A case of murder has been opened after four men walked into Khalid's Mokadam's surgery in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on Monday afternoon and shot him before fleeing the scene.

News24 understands that the four men entered the surgery at around 13:00 on Monday.

Three of the men wrestled with the doctor before one of them shot him in the chest.

A witness who wanted to remain anonymous, told News24 that the men had acted "normal" at first.

"These guys approached us and asked for chairs, they were all wearing the overall construction clothes, and we gave them chairs to sit because we assumed they were good guys who were probably tired from working," the witness said.

The witness claimed the suspects were waiting for Mokadam to open the door as there was someone who electronically opened the door from inside the surgery.

"When the doctor was at the door, the guys rushed to him and started to fight with him inside and that is when I heard a gunshot in seconds."

The four men were seen running out in different directions, with an unidentified woman heading in the opposite direction.

The doctor was rushed to hospital.

News24 reliably understands that nothing was taken.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello confirmed the incident, saying a case of attempted murder was opened.

"It is alleged that four men entered the surgery pretending to be patients. They shot the doctor and fled the scene. The suspects are still at large," Sello said.

When News24 visited the office, people there were not immediately aware of the doctor's condition.



Last week, News24 reported that a 56-year-old Soweto doctor was shot dead in his surgery.

This was a week after gunmen stormed his surgery and robbed patients of their cellphones.

George Koboka, who practised in Diepkloof, was, on Friday, killed by four gunmen who allegedly went straight to his office and shot him dead. The incident happened just after 14:00.

The killers allegedly did not take anything from the doctor or patients.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on either of the cases to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111.