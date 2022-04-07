Four UFS students arrested after two buildings torched on campus

The University of the Free State said two buildings were almost completely destroyed by a fire and that the damage amounts to almost R35 million.

Four students were arrested in connection with the incident. It is alleged that students were unhappy about the payment of allowances they are due to receive from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Four University of the Free State (UFS) students were arrested in connection with a fire that broke out at the Qwaqwa campus on Monday evening.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said two campus buildings – the clinic and a computer laboratory - were almost completely destroyed in the blaze.

Loader said it was estimated that the damage amounted to R35 million.

"It is alleged that students were unhappy about the payment of allowances they are due to receive from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in April 2022," she said.

Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring confirmed that officers arrested a student at the scene on Monday.

"His arrest led to the arrest of three other suspects at the villages outside the campus."

The four, aged between 20 and 30, were expected to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of arson and malicious damage to property.

"There are still outstanding suspects and police are following all the leads to bring them to book," Mophiring added.

"The Qwaqwa campus, as well as the entire university community, are shocked by this devastating and irresponsible act – especially after the campus experienced violent protest action this year, which significantly affected the academic programme," rector and vice-chancellor Professor Francis Petersen said.

Loader added that the university would institute the necessary disciplinary action against the students.

"The academic programme on the Qwaqwa campus continues mostly online for this week, and students will be informed by their faculties about the revised schedule, as well as arrangements regarding tests and assessments scheduled for this week on the campus."

"The campus remains open; the university's Protection Services is on high alert and is monitoring the situation on campus closely" she said.





