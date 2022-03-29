Four Western Cape municipalities owe Eskom R222m

Four troubled municipalities owe Eskom R222 million.

Anton Bredell says the provincial government is working on several initiatives to address the debt.

Last year, News24 reported that the arrears was R125 million.

Four troubled municipalities in the Western Cape owe Eskom a total of R222 million.



According to the latest monthly report issued by Eskom, the total debt owed by Western Cape municipalities amounted to 3% of the total municipal debt owed to the power utility.

The municipalities are Beaufort West (R68 million), Matzikama (R82 million), Cederberg (R37 million) and Kannaland (R35 million).

According to the provincial local government department, the debt is a combination of new debt as well as debt older than 90 days.

Last year, News24 reported that the municipalities' arrears had accumulated to R125 million.

READ | Editorial: If Eskom fails, SA fails

The MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said the department was working on several initiatives to address the issue and to provide the support needed.

"In the Western Cape, we have found some early warning indicators to identify potential signs of lacking financial management. One clear red light is when the price of basic municipal services starts to spiral out of control and cannot be justified in terms of value for money or economic realities of the specific community," he said.

Bredell said the challenge was being addressed through a departmental project, where municipalities were assisted in revisiting its tariff structures for more conformity throughout the province and to make sure it was based on sound economic data.



"South African municipal debt to Eskom is truly shocking. It is often reported in the media, but it is still worthwhile to reflect on the magnitude. According to data compiled by the Western Cape local government department, municipalities in South Africa are 90 days behind on Eskom payments to the tune of R41 billion.

READ | Coming home to roost: How big business helped fund Eskom exec's chicken farm

"This is an astonishingly large amount of money, and one can understand the severity of Eskom's financial crisis when this is added to their problems," he said.



Bredell said inter-governmental meetings involving the department, provincial Treasury, Eskom and municipalities were regularly conducted to discuss payment arrangement plans and to monitor progress.