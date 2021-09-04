31m ago

Four women murdered in Matatiele the week Nosicelo Mtebeni was found slain

Malibongwe Dayimani
Slain University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni dreamt of becoming a judge.
  • Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the death of NSFAS-funded students like Nosicelo Mtebeni hurt him more because they were often the first in their families to go to university. 
  • Matatiele mayor Momelezi Mbedla said four women were murdered in the town the week Nosicelo Mtebeni was found dismembered in East London. 
  • Mbedla said that number has since jumped to 10 and begged Nzimande to tell Police Minister Bheki Cele that the town needs help. 

Four other women were killed in Matatiele in the week University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni was found murdered in East London on 19 August. 

This was revealed by the mayor of Matatiele Momelezi Mbedla during Mtebeni's funeral in the Eastern Cape town on Saturday. 

Mtebeni was killed and dismembered allegedly by her boyfriend Alutha Pasile. 

Her body parts were found stuffed inside two bags placed on the street in East London's Quigney suburb.  

More parts were found allegedly in possession of Pasile inside room five of a 10-bedroom commune house they shared with other tenants in Fleet Street. 

Pasile will return to court on 28 September 2021 after the case was remanded for further investigation. 

At the funeral service, Mbedla addressed mourners among them Higher Education, Science and Innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande. 

Mbedla said: "Minister we would be missing a point if we don't use this opportunity as [the] Matatiele Local Municipality to inform you honorable minister that on that week Nosicelo was found dead, there were four other women killed in Matatiele."

Mbedla told a shocked Nzimande that the number of murdered women in the town since that week, has since climbed to almost 10.

"We really need urgent intervention in Matatiele. The underlying causes of this is the challenge faced by the community of Matatiele of drug abuse, minister. Besides the killing of women and children, there are cases where [people] get shot in broad daylight near shops."

nosicelo mtebeni
A mural of Nosicelo Mtebeni is painted on the wall of University of Fort Hare's Alice campus in her loving memory. It was unveiled by Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu on 25 August.

Mbedla urged Nzimande to take the message to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, and other security cluster ministers, that Matatiele needs urgent help.

Mbedla also told the minister that stock theft was rife in the area which he said was exacerbated by lax security at the neighbouring Lesotho border.     

Speaking at the funeral, Nzimande said it hurts him more to hear about the murder of an NSFAS-funded student like Mtebeni. 

"All students are special to me as the minister of education, but NSFAS students are particularly special because often they are the first persons in their families to ever attend university or college, like Nosicelo," said Nzimande. 

News24 reported that Mtebeni, a daughter of an unemployed mother and street hawker father, was going to be the first person to graduate in her family and that she wanted to remove them from life of poverty. 

Mtebeni was doing her final year in law and was due to graduate in April 2022. 

Nzimande added that he was very sure that after graduating and securing employment, Nosicelo was going to turn around her family's situation. 

"They have robbed us of this young woman," added Nzimande. 

Nzimande also used the funeral to quash claims that Mtebeni was forced to seek shelter with her boyfriend at an off campus flat because NSFAS was not giving her financial support for campus accommodation.

"That is nonsense, Nosicelo was fully-funded. During this difficult time, you find people who like coming up with malicious lies," added Nzimande.  

The murder of Mtebeni was condemned by the South African government which described August as a very dark and brutal Women's Month.

The government has said the brutal acts of violence against women in the country are a stark reminder that the ongoing fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) is nowhere near the end. 

