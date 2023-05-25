Four years in jail for man who stole Meghan Cremer's car with her body in the boot

The farmworker cleared of murdering Meghan Cremer was sentenced to an effective four years in prison for the leftover charges of stealing her car and handbag, defeating the ends of justice and a second count of theft.



In a short judgment in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, Judge Elizabeth Baartman sentenced Sias to eight years in prison for the theft of Cremer's car and her handbag, which contained her cellphones and wallet.

Four years of the eight are suspended for five years providing he does not commit another crime in that time.

He was sentenced to two years for defeating the ends of justice by not telling anyone he found her body in the boot after taking her abandoned car for a joyride.

He was sentenced to one year in prison for the theft of money from her bank account.

Baartman ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, so Sias will serve four years.



He has been behind bars since 5 August 2019, two days after Cremer went missing.

Her murder remains unsolved.



