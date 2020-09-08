18m ago

Four young boys accused of raping 4-year-old girl in Muldersdrift

Riaan Grobler
Two toddlers were raped in separate incidents.
iStock

Four boys, aged 10 to 13, were detained and taken to the Walter Sisulu Child and Youth Care Centre after they allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl in Muldersdrift on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the girl's mother was braiding a client's hair when her nephew told her about the incident.

READ | Man sentenced to 18 years for raping 15-month-old baby

A rape case was opened for further investigation.

In a separate incident, police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl on Thursday evening in Khutsong, near Carletonville, on Thursday.

Masondo said the girl's mother left her two children, aged 11 and 5, asleep at her home at approximately 21:00 to visit her boyfriend.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect bent the corrugated iron and snatched the child, whom he took to the bush and raped. She was found by the police on Sunday after a lengthy search."

Masondo said cases of child neglect might be opened against the mothers of the victims, pending the investigation.

Police are appealing to the community to report any guardian or parent suspected of neglecting children.

Read more on:
gautenggender-based violencecrime
