Fourth body found in Cape Town river, as cops continue search for missing youths

Western Cape police have found a fourth body in a Cape Town river.

The body was found during a week-long search for four other missing youth.

Three of the youths are still missing, police say.

Western Cape police have found another body in a river near Driftsands in Cape Town. The discovery comes after more than a week of searching for four missing youths, who were allegedly murdered and thrown into a river at the "Covid-19" informal settlement.

This is the fourth body to be found in the river since police commenced a search for the missing youths, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"On Monday, an unidentified body was found in the river," she said.

This weekend, the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga, one of the missing people, was also found.

Potelwa said the search for the three missing young men was still continuing.

During the initial search, police uncovered two unidentified bodies not linked to the search for the four. One body was recovered on Saturday, 4 September and another on Sunday, 5 September.

However, the family of the missing youths were not able to identify the bodies. Mfuleni police have since appealed to the families with missing individuals to come forward to assist in identifying these bodies.

The search operation was launched after the family of two young men reported them missing.

Mfuleni police have been investigating claims that the bodies of the four youths were thrown into the river on the afternoon of Saturday, 4 September, said Potelwa.

Police divers have been searching a 7km area along the river, said Potelwa.

