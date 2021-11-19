France honours former justice Albie Sachs with highest order of merit

France has honoured former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs with the Legion of Honour award.

The award was given to Sachs because of his contribution to human rights, racial equality, democracy and social justice.

Sachs also thanked the French president for writing an apology to him earlier this year.

South African activist and former judge Albert "Albie" Louis Sachs has been awarded the French Legion of Honour.



On Thursday, the French ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier, bestowed on Sachs, 86, the distinction of Officer of the Legion of Honour on behalf of the French president at Constitutional Hill.

The Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit and is awarded to those who have distinguished themselves by their service to humanity.

During a ceremony that was live-streamed, Lechevallier said Sachs had devoted his life to human rights, racial equality, democracy and social justice.

"Those ideals equal those of the French ideals," he added.

READ | Ramaphosa hands out National Orders after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19

Accepting the award, Sachs said he was delighted to be the recipient of the award.

"It's a huge honour, from your president, from your countries, from France."

Felicitations to Former Justice Albie Sachs on receiving France’s highest award! The Ambassador of France to SA, H.E. Mr. Aurélien Lechevallier, will bestow on former Justice Albie Sachs, the distinction of Officer of the Legion of Honour on behalf of the French Pres at ConHill. pic.twitter.com/eeG6xmyHaA — Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) November 18, 2021

He added he was accepting the award on behalf of the struggle for freedom and those who died.

"In not only helping to write the Constitution, but to enforce the values of them, we helped to also guard the house, the palace, the place in which the Constitution was being applied."

Sachs also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for writing him an apology for the conduct of French security forces during Algeria's fight for independence.

He said:

I'd like you to send a message back to the president, that former justice Albie Sachs says thank you President Macron. Thank you for the medal, that's wonderful. But thank you even more for the apology.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.