1h ago

add bookmark

France honours former justice Albie Sachs with highest order of merit

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former judge Albert 'Albie' Louis Sachs at Constitutional Hill.
Former judge Albert 'Albie' Louis Sachs at Constitutional Hill.
PHOTO: Twitter/@VisitConHill
  • France has honoured former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs with the Legion of Honour award.
  • The award was given to Sachs because of his contribution to human rights, racial equality, democracy and social justice.
  • Sachs also thanked the French president for writing an apology to him earlier this year.

South African activist and former judge Albert "Albie" Louis Sachs has been awarded the French Legion of Honour.

On Thursday, the French ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier, bestowed on Sachs, 86, the distinction of Officer of the Legion of Honour on behalf of the French president at Constitutional Hill.

The Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit and is awarded to those who have distinguished themselves by their service to humanity.

During a ceremony that was live-streamed, Lechevallier said Sachs had devoted his life to human rights, racial equality, democracy and social justice.

"Those ideals equal those of the French ideals," he added.

READ | Ramaphosa hands out National Orders after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19

Accepting the award, Sachs said he was delighted to be the recipient of the award.

"It's a huge honour, from your president, from your countries, from France."

He added he was accepting the award on behalf of the struggle for freedom and those who died.

"In not only helping to write the Constitution, but to enforce the values of them, we helped to also guard the house, the palace, the place in which the Constitution was being applied."

Sachs also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for writing him an apology for the conduct of French security forces during Algeria's fight for independence.

He said:

I'd like you to send a message back to the president, that former justice Albie Sachs says thank you President Macron. Thank you for the medal, that's wonderful. But thank you even more for the apology.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emmanuel macronalbie sachsfrancesouth africadiplomacyjudiciarypolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 2557 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 461 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1248 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2225 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.65
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.12
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,860.88
+0.1%
Silver
24.87
+0.3%
Palladium
2,147.65
+0.6%
Platinum
1,061.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,289
0.0%
All Share
70,867
0.0%
Resource 10
64,665
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,390
0.0%
Financial 15
14,208
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo