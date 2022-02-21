1h ago

Fraser confirms he did not graduate from 'London University'

accreditation
News24 staff reporter
College man: Former spy boss and head of prisons Arthur Fraser.
Jaco Marais
  • Arthur Fraser released a media statement through his lawyer, calling News24's report regarding his qualification "false".
  • Fraser provided a letter from the University of the Arts in London that states he graduated from the London College of Communication.
  • Fraser does not explain why he lied on his CV.

A day after being exposed for having lied on his official CV about being a graduate of the prestigious University of London, former controversial top spy Arthur Fraser said that he had, in fact, obtained his degree from the London College of Communication in 1995.

At the time, the college was officially known as the "London College of Printing".

News24 reported on Sunday that Fraser had lied when he said on his CV, on the websites of the State Security Agency (SSA) and the Department of Correctional Service (DCS), that he had obtained a BA (Hons) degree in Film and Television from the prestigious University of London.

Fraser's CV referred to the "London University". He had never studied at the university.

After receiving questions from journalist Jacques Pauw in 2020, Fraser's CV changed overnight to receiving a degree from the "London Institute".

Asked about the discrepancies on Thursday last week, Fraser declined to provide Pauw with proof of his qualification.

But on Monday afternoon, Fraser's attorney, Eric Mabuza, released a media statement, in which he lashed out at News24 and its sister publication, City Press, for publishing a "false" and "vindictive" story.

He attached to his press statement a letter from the secretary and registrar of the University of the Arts in London (UAL), stating that Fraser was a student at the London College of Communication (formerly the London College of Printing), which is one of six colleges that make up the UAL.

The UAL, previously known as The London Institute, only received status as a university in 2004. Fraser graduated in 1995.

Referring to the allegation that he might have lied to various state departments, including the SSA, about his degree, Mabuza said on Fraser's behalf that it was "preposterous and shameful" to suggest that he had lied about the qualifications that are recorded on his "official CV". 

Pauw asked Fraser in March 2020 about the fact that his CV on government websites reflect his degree as having been obtained from the University of London, but that the university does not offer a course in film and video production. 

He didn't respond to enquiries, but then changed his CV to read: "London Institute". The London College of Communication was once part of the London Institute, which ceased to exist.

In his statement, issued by Mabuza, Fraser says he would "ordinarily" not respond to Pauw's questions, but "these false allegations are so serious and egregious that they cannot be left unchallenged".

He does not explain why his CV mentioned "London University" and not London College of Communication, or why he failed to provide the letter from UAL prior to publication.

Said the letter from the UAL registrar, Stephen Marshall: 

The London Institute received University Status from the Privy Council and was inaugurated as University of the Arts London in May 2004. Therefore, it is no longer possible to replace or amend London Institute degrees, Diploma of Higher Education or Certificates of Higher Education.

Fraser's original degree certificate was allegedly "lost or destroyed".

Fraser said in his statement that the News24 story was part of a "stratagem" and those he (Pauw) works with. Mr Fraser will make him account in the forthcoming trial in the High Court", referring to Fraser's R35 million defamation claim against Pauw for his 2017 book The President's Keepers.


Read more on:
ssaarthur frasereric mabuzacorruption
