Fraud-accused Nzuzo Njilo granted R30 000 bail

The Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court has granted fraud-accused Nzuzo Njilo R30 000 bail.

Njilo and co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase face a charge of fraud related to the sale of a truck in May 2021.

The case was postponed to 20 June 2023 for further investigation.

Njilo and co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase allegedly defrauded a businessperson during the sale of a truck in May 2021.

Ntshangase, a mining consultant, was granted R3 000 bail.

The pair appeared for the first time together in court on Friday.

They were arrested last week after handing themselves over to the police on separate occasions.

Prior to their arrest, the police issued a public call for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the accused to contact them.

A police statement in mid-April said the pair was on their "wanted list in connection with a case of fraud".

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said:

The two are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021. The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.





The truck, according to Netshiunda, was never delivered.

The State did not oppose bail for Ntshangase but rejected Njilo's bail bid.

It emerged in court Njilo is facing another fraud charge in a case being heard in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Gauteng.

In his affidavit, he told the court his businesses would suffer if he was kept behind bars.

Njilo indicated he had a one-year-old daughter and a wife who were financially dependent on him.

He was thrust into the spotlight after marrying well-known media personality Faith Nketsi last year.

Njilo is the son of the former mayor of the Msunduzi Local Municipality, Themba Njilo.

As part of their bail conditions, Njilo and Ntshangase have been asked not to change their home addresses and report twice a week at police stations closest to their homes.

Njilo claimed to have lost his passport "several years back" and has been asked not to apply for a new one.

The court also asked him not to leave the country until the case is finalised.

The case was adjourned until 20 June for further investigation.




