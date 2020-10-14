8m ago

add bookmark

Fraud probe dropped against teacher who identified as African, not Coloured, on CV

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Greg Snyman.
Greg Snyman.
Image via Facebook
  • The Western Cape Education Department has withdrawn disciplinary proceedings against a primary school teacher who identified as African on a job application form.
  • This had raised a red flag over possible fraud for the Oudtshoorn teacher, an activist over the government's racial classification system. 
  • The department said racial and gender statistics were kept in line with employment equity legislation, but recognised the issue was personal for the teacher.

Disciplinary action over possible fraud laid against a teacher who identified as African on a job application, when previous documentation had him identified as Coloured, has been withdrawn by the Western Cape Education Department.

TimesLive reported that Greg Snyman faced a fraud investigation for identifying himself as African when applying to be a school principal. 

The long-running matter against the Oudtshoorn teacher was over him being listed in previous documentation as Coloured, and this sparked a probe into possible fraud.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told News24 on Wednesday that national legislation required an employment equity score to be given to each candidate during the recruitment process.

This was based on race and gender in order to meet employment equity targets. The information was required on job application forms. 

"Mr Snyman had identified himself as 'African' on his CV for this position, but had otherwise indicated 'Coloured' on other applications and documents," said Hammond.

The department was alerted to this discrepancy and Snyman was subsequently charged as this could be considered fraudulent.

READ | Mkhize: No need for Covid-19 stats according to race – until now

"We have since been made aware that Mr Snyman identifies himself as 'African' and has been fighting the current government’s race classification system for a number of years.

"This is extremely personal and sensitive.

Issues

"While we believe that we must continue to redress the injustices of the past, we have reviewed the case and believe it does not warrant further action. It has, however, raised a number of issues with regards to race classification and identity which will require deeper discussion and reflection."

The charges had, in the meantime, been withdrawn against Snyman and he would be contacted to accurately record his personal details as required. 

When contacted for comment, Synman said he could not speak to the media immediately.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
We must not use farm attacks to mobilise communities along racial lines - Ramaphosa
DA to appeal court ruling allowing race, BBBEE status as criteria for Covid-19 aid
Wage discrimination will be exposed thanks to new reporting rules, says expert
Read more on:
western capecape towneducation
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
48% - 668 votes
It's four more years for Trump
52% - 738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.47
(-0.83)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.49)
Gold
1908.60
(+0.87)
Silver
24.42
(+1.13)
Platinum
863.00
(-0.23)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2338.99
(+2.08)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo