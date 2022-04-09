32m ago

Fraud trial of former JB Marks mayor and 2 others postponed

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Kgotso Khumalo, Mohau Shuping and Cyril Henry appear in the Ventersdorp Regional Court.
Susan Cilliers
  • The fraud trial of former JB Marks mayor and his two co-accused has been postponed to May.
  • The attorney representing Kgotso Khumalo was ill so the matter could not go ahead.
  • In addition, one of Khumalo's co-accused is in the process of appointing a new lawyer.

The fraud case of former JB Marks mayor Kgotso Khumalo was postponed again - this time because his lawyer was sick and one of his co-accused needed time to appoint a new lawyer.

Khumalo, Cyril Henry and Mohau Shuping's trial will resume in the Ventersdorp Regional Court in May.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case was postponed to 4 May.

"The three are out on a warning and they were cautioned not to interfere with the State witnesses."

They face charges of theft and fraud and have pleaded not guilty.

READ | Fraud trial of former JB Marks mayor and 2 others postponed once again

They are accused of stealing funds that were donated to the municipality.

It is alleged that the North-West University and the Programme for Community Development paid millions into a trust account belonging to State witness Willem Coetzee's law firm for the use of specific municipality projects.

Mamothame said Coetzee was then given instructions to effect various payments, including a R208 000 mayoral committee contribution towards the funeral of former Agriculture MEC Duma Ndleleni, who died in November 2018.

Coetzee testified that his law firm was a member of a panel of attorneys the municipality appointed to manage its legal and financial mandates through a trust fund.

Coetzee is expected to be cross-examined by the defence when the case resumes.

On 28 February, the case was postponed because Khumalo was ill. It was the second time the case was postponed because of Khumalo's ill-health.

"The trial was postponed in Khumalo's absence and a medical certificate was submitted to the prosecutor and the court as proof of his inability to attend the trial," Mamothame said at the time.


