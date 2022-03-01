27m ago

Fraud trial of former JB Marks mayor and 2 others postponed once again

Tebogo Monama
Kgotso Khumalo, Mohau Shuping and Cecil Henry in court in Ventersdorp.
PHOTO: Susan Cilliers
  • The trial of former JB Marks Local Municipality mayor Kgotso Khumalo has been postponed because he is ill.
  • Khumalo and two others are accused of fraud and theft.
  • They allegedly stole funds that were donated to the municipality.

The fraud and theft trial of a former North West mayor was stalled again because of his ill health.

On Monday, the Potchefstroom Regional Court postponed the trial of Kgotso Khumalo, the former executive mayor of the JB Marks Local Municipality, because he was ill – and it wasn't the first time.

North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the trial was postponed on 1 December because Khumalo was ill.

He said: 

He provided us with a medical certificate and the case was postponed. It was supposed to resume and again he is unwell.

Mamothame said they could not reveal the nature of Khumalo's illness.

The matter has been postponed to 7 April.

Trust account

Khumalo, Cecil Henry and Mohau Shuping, who were released from custody on a warning, face eight theft and fraud charges. They have pleaded not guilty, according to Mamothame.

They are accused of stealing funds that were donated to the municipality.

ALSO READ | SIU wants action on ex JB Marks mayor still earning salary despite links to Covid-19 corruption

It is alleged that the North West University and the Programme for Community Development paid R5 million into a trust account belonging to Willem Coetzee Inc Attorneys for specific projects by the municipality.

Coetzee was instructed to pay a R208 000 mayoral committee contribution towards the funeral of the late Agriculture MEC, Duma Ndleleni, who died in November 2018.

In October, Coetzee testified that his law firm was a member of a panel of attorneys appointed by the municipality to manage its legal and financial mandates through a trust fund.

Kgotso Khumalo in mayoral garb
Kgotso Khumalo has been accused of fraud.

He testified that the three instructed him to make payments into several accounts on different occasions as the acting chairperson of the panel.

He told the court he was also instructed to pay two amounts of R35 000 to Kagisano Funerals for Ndeleni's funeral. The funeral parlour, however, claimed it never received the funds.

An amount of R32 000 was allegedly paid to Roche Trading for a service rendered at the funeral.

According to Coetzee, a further R210 000 was also highlighted as a form of payment to a law firm, Langford and Sons Projects, for an Australian football tour Henry took.

In addition, Coetzee testified that Khumalo instructed him to pay two non-governmental organisations R50 000 each as a loan.

Coetzee is expected to be cross-examined when the matter resumes.


