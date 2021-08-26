Fraudulent pension scheme: How the 'Queen of England' was used to dupe 40 000 retired SANDF members

Two people were arrested after they allegedly defrauded 40 000 retired SANDF members.

The retired members were promised pension payouts in return for paying a R40 administration fee.

The two were arrested following a search and seizure operation by the police.

Two people were arrested for allegedly defrauding 40 000 retired soldiers in a fraudulent retirement scheme, in which the names of the Queen of England and the British Army were used as bait.



The pair, aged 62 and 63, were arrested in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said many retired defence force members had laid criminal charges in July against a retired "Colonel" and his cohorts.

READ | SANDF's Cuban Covid-19 drug deal: Modise says procurement processes were 'rubbished'

They complained that a "Colonel" duped them into believing the "Queen of England and the British Army" made millions of US dollars available as a pension payout to each retired applicant.

"It is alleged that at least 40 000 retired members responded to the 'Colonel', and as part of their application, they paid a R40 administration fee, with the hope to receive the promised 'pension' payout.

"Based on the envisaged pension payouts, the 'Colonel' managed to obtain more than R2 million of loans by promising to repay when the pension funds are cleared in South Africa," Van Wyk said.

READ | SA troops touchdown in Mozambique

Police executed search and seizure operations - and it led to the arrest of the two people.

The pair appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The outcome of their appearance was not immediately available.

Other potential victims of the fraudulent scheme have been warned not to respond to requests for payments.



They are, instead, requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Andre Pekeur, at 083 270 9034.

