Freak wave kills three at Durban beach, 17 others taken to nearby hospitals

A freak wave killed three swimmers, including one teenager, at Durban's north beach on Saturday afternoon.

Thirty-five lifeguards were involved in the "mass rescue effort" as paramedics attended to more than 100 people caught in the incident, according to a statement from eThekwini Municipality.

Robert Mckenzie, KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesman, said 17 people were seriously injured and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The emergency services said that they were afraid the death toll would rise.

Durban has gradually been re-opening its beaches after closure due to high levels of E.coli coming from the city's sewer system, badly damaged by deadly floods earlier this year.



Already hundreds of thousands of tourists have flocked to Durban's warm beaches since the beginning of December, according to the mayor.

