Fred Norman school racism storm: 'Mentality' must change, says Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has visited Fred Norman Secondary School following a verbal altercation between a teacher and a pupil's grandmother.

During the altercation, the teacher is allegedly heard making racist remarks.

Panyaza condemned the incident and called for such behaviour to be uprooted.

Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday morning and met with its management team.

He said the teacher had been temporarily suspended following the incident.



After the meeting, Lesufi addressed the community, saying such incidents were unacceptable and a teacher who conducted themselves in such a manner did not belong in the education system.

He said he was disturbed by the events that took place at the school, adding there was no justification for someone in that position and with that responsibility to utter such words.



Lesufi said:

That teacher needs help so that the mentality can change.

On Friday, video footage showing the teacher and the pupil's grandmother engaging in a heated verbal altercation went viral.



In the footage, the teacher, who is black, is heard calling the grandmother "trash" and saying she does "not like coloured people".



The teacher was removed from the school and an investigation is currently underway.



Lesufi assured the community the matter would not be swept under the carpet, saying he had asked the district director to update him on the investigation.





