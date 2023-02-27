2h ago

Freddy or not: Downgraded storm still likely to bring rainfall to flood-hit Limpopo, Mpumalanga

High waves crash along the shore as Cyclone Freddy nears the island at the village of Sainte-Anne, on the French overseas island of La Reunion on 20 February.
PHOTO: RICHARD BOUHET/AFP
  • Former cyclone Freddy made landfall over the southern parts of Mozambique on Saturday. 
  • Severe weather warnings were in place for disruptive rain in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga over the weekend.
  • Meanwhile, the ANC said it was concerned about the potential havoc the weather could cause.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that former cyclone Freddy has weakened and been downgraded to an overland depression. The storm made landfall over the southern parts of Mozambique on Saturday.

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told News24 that Freddy had lost intensity as it moved over land. 

"The system is expected to move north and reach Zimbabwe. It is expected to result in showers and rain over the north-eastern parts of the country, which covers the Vhembe and Mopani districts of Limpopo, as well as the Mpumalanga Lowveld."

While weather warnings were in place in some parts over the weekend, there were none issued for Monday, said Thobela.

However, some areas could still see disruptive rainfall on Monday, warned Thobela, and this could affect motorists.

People living in regions such as Mopani and Vhembe have been urged to remain on high alert.

Over the weekend, the ANC expressed concern over the impact the storm may have. 

The party said:

We call upon all citizens in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution and to follow advice issued by disaster management centres. We convey our condolences and reassurances of solidarity to the government and people of Madagascar, who lost seven compatriots due to the devastation wreaked by the cyclone.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), under the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, has activated the Joint Floods Coordination Committee.

On Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula convened an urgent meeting of the ANC secretariat with the relevant provinces and deployed in government to receive a briefing on preparations to mitigate the impact of the storm.

"The meeting called upon ANC deployees in all spheres of government, local government in particular, to play an active role through ward committees and local disaster management centres in identifying and communicating the needs of communities. These combined efforts are an expression of the active citizenship and social compact required for our nation to advance," it said. 


