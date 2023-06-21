23m ago

Share

Free media at stake in battle between amaBhungane and Moti Group

accreditation
Tania Broughton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Moti Group founder Zunaid Moti.
Moti Group founder Zunaid Moti.
Picture: Moti Group
  • A court case between amaBhungane and the Moti Group has implications for freedom of media.
  • The group claims documents in amaBhungane’s possession were stolen by its former legal advisor.
  • Parties head to court on 27 June, following Judge Holland-Muter’s ex parte “gagging” order.

A bid by the Moti Group for an order which would effectively give its lawyers the power to determine which documents investigation agency amaBhungane can use in its reporting on the group, is "anathema to the freedom of the media".

"It would drag us back into the darkest period of apartheid censorship, converting the court into the old Publications Appeal Board," says amaBhungane journalist Dewald van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg has deposed another affidavit in the ongoing "gagging" saga between the group, formerly headed by Zunaid Moti, and amaBhungane, a leading investigative journalist organisation, over a series of articles labelled the "#Moti Files".

Following a "secret" ex parte, in chambers court hearing on 1 June before Johannesburg High Court Judge John Holland-Muter, the group obtained an order directing amaBhungane to hand over all source material it had used to back up its articles within 48 hours.

Judge Holland-Muter also granted an interim "gagging order" stopping the journalists from further reporting on the activities of the group.

READ | Amabhungane blocked from reporting on #MotiLeaks for now - but will not have to hand docs over yet

The group claims the documents in amaBhungane’s possession were stolen by its erstwhile legal advisor Clinton van Niekerk and it has no right to them, nor to report on them.

Two days later, on a Saturday morning, amaBhungane made its own urgent high court application, overturning the order for the return of the documents. However, the "gagging" order remained.

While the return date for the ex parte application was set down for October, amaBhungane has now obtained a court date for 27 June.

AmaBhugane says Judge Holland-Muter’s entire order must be set aside, that it is a serious interference with freedom of expression, and there is no reason why the order should be tolerated longer than strictly necessary.

In reply, Moti Group CEO Andrew Mogajane has insisted that amaBhungane’s reliance on the “stolen” documents is unlawful and a breach of the Group’s rights to privacy and dignity.

The group also filed what it termed a "counter application".

In that application it seeks various orders, including that amaBhungane has breached the provisions of the Press Code, that it be directed to retract the articles or supplement them with further comment from the group, and a "defamation interdict" preventing amaBhungane from continuing to publish "speculative articles" about the group.

It has also sought an order compelling amaBhungane to provide all documents to the Moti Group’s lawyers, who would decide which documents they can report on "in the public interest" and which they will not.

READ | An ‘unprecedented’ threat to media freedom: AmaBhungane urgently challenges #MotiFiles gag order

In respect of any disputed documents, the parties shall exchange further affidavits and seek an order from the court.

AmaBhungane says the entire counter-application is irregular and an "impossible attempt to amend the original ex parte order" with a host of new allegations.

Van Rensburg, in his affidavit filed on Tuesday, said this was an abuse of the court process. Beyond that, the application was also without merit.

Regarding the allegations of breaches of the Press Code, he said a court cannot enforce the code – this could only be done by the Press Council and the group could still use this complaints mechanism.

AmaBhungane had also not breached the code which did not require that any document be presented to the subject of an article for their perusal before commenting.

He said the documents were leaked “in the strictest confidence and we are precluded from disclosing the source of the leak”.

The group, he said, had not shown that they originated from Van Niekerk nor that they were stolen.

The relief sought for the return of the documents is so outlandish and unprecedented that it would require the court to develop the common law.

"The remedy proposed constitutes a serious incursion into the journalistic process. It seeks not merely to impose a prior restraint on publication but to foist on us an onus to justify the proposed use of each document individually before we can publish. That is anathema to the freedom of the media.

"It would drag us back into the darkest period of apartheid censorship, converting the court into the old Publications Appeal Board.

"This prior classification regime will shatter the assurance of confidentiality that journalists give to their sources and potential sources. The relief sought is not only incompetent but unconstitutional," he said.

Both parties have filed Rule 16A notices (advising interested parties that constitutional issues will be raised).

Several parties, including the South African National Editors' Forum and Corruption Watch, have asked to be joined in the proceedings as amicus curiae (friends of the court).

AmaBhungane, in its notice, says the case will raise the constitutional right for journalists to receive information on a confidential basis and to report in the public interest.

“A prior restraint on journalistic publication — or an order that they hand over their source documents — can only be granted in exceptional circumstances and never on an ex parte basis,” the notice reads.

The Moti Group, in its notice, says the case gives rise to intersecting fundamental rights, including the right to human dignity and privacy and whether a journalist’s right not to reveal confidential sources, as implied in the Constitution, may be limited by controlled disclosure directed by the court.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amabhunganezunaid motimediacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1505 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 2979 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

3h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

4h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.41
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.13
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
944.95
-0.7%
Palladium
1,365.10
+0.3%
Gold
1,930.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.74
-1.8%
Brent Crude
75.90
-0.3%
Top 40
70,240
-1.5%
All Share
75,630
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,118
-2.4%
Industrial 25
102,304
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,101
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo