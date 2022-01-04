Free State airport evacuated after hand grenade found in passenger's luggage

A 28-year-old man was arrested at Bram Fischer Airport in the Free State on Monday after a drill hand grenade was allegedly found in his luggage.

The discovery of the device led to the evacuation of the airport.

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said a security officer discovered the grenade after putting the man's luggage through an x-ray scanner and saw a round metal object. The man, who was en route to Cape Town, had dropped off his bag at the check-in counter at the airport.

"The security officer physically searched the bag and found the drill hand grenade. At the counter, there are pictures with messages of prohibited objects that passengers cannot board the flight with or bring to the airport," Covane added.

When police were called to the counter, they immediately decided to evacuate the airport.

"The Bomb Disposal Unit was also summoned to the scene to handle the evidence and sweep the building. The building was declared safe and operations continued as normal. A case docket for possession of a hand-grenade shell and interference with airport operations - Aviation Act 13/ 2000 Section 134 - was opened. The suspect was arrested and detained," Covance said.

The man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

