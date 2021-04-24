1h ago

add bookmark

Free State ANC PEC withdraws ConCourt appeal to set aside SCA judgment declaring it unlawful

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule.
Ace Magashule.
  • The Free State ANC PEC will withdraw its SCA appeal.
  • Disgruntled ANC members in the Free State say Ace Magashule and Sam Mashinini must be brought before the party's disciplinary committee.
  • The office of the ANC provincial secretary has vowed to call the shots from now on.

The already under pressure Free State ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has made a U-turn by withdrawing its appeal to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling.

The PEC wanted the Constitutional Court to set aside an SCA judgment which found that the 2018 election of the PEC in the Free State was unlawful.

News24 has seen a letter, dated 22 April 2021 from Moroka Attorneys, acting on behalf of the office of the ANC's provincial secretary, in which they reversed the appeal.

"The ANC national officials as well as national working committee have directed the PEC that this matter be resolved through political and organisational processes and not through legal processes. The political and organisational process is currently proceeding. We wish to confirm that chairperson Cde (Sam) Mashinini did have the authority or was not mandated to file an affidavit on behalf of the PEC," the letter stated.

Paseka Nompondo, currently serving as ANC provincial secretary, said no one should take instructions from anybody except his office in all matters relating to the Free State PEC.

It's still not clear whether the latest developments will force Mashinini and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to be hauled before the party's disciplinary committee.

The disgruntled members of the ANC in the Free State said the national executive committee (NEC) should issue an instruction that Mashinini shouldn't be part of any unity talks or interim structure that follows.

ALSO READ | 'Suspend Ace, Mashinini' - ANC youth in Free State slam 'delinquent' pair over ConCourt

On Wednesday, the provincial structure led by Mashinini told News24 they were well within their rights to appeal the SCA decision that disbanded their structure despite the ANC national working committee recommending that the impasse be resolved politically.

Mashinini denied defying the party's constitution.

News24 reported that in court papers filed on Wednesday, Mashinini – whose position is in limbo as a result of the SCA judgment – disputed that the 2018 provincial conference was held illegally and unlawfully.

Mashinini said in his founding affidavit: "The SCA was wrong both on facts and law. Declaring invalid and unlawful the PEC that was lawfully elected by lawfully elected delegates at a 'lawfully convened provincial conference' of 18 and 19 May 2018, is a direct infringement of the constitutional rights of majority members of the ANC in the Free State who complied with the ANC guidelines and constitution by electing delegates [at] the provincial conference."

He said the SCA got material facts wrong in its judgment.

The matter was first struck off the roll by the High Court, but the SCA upheld the appeal with costs.

ANC members Matshepo Ramakatsa, Themba Mvandaba and Shashapa Motaung had challenged the validity of the conference, which saw Mashinini replacing Magashule as provincial chairperson.

In court papers, Mashinini said the SCA's interpretation of ANC laws "do not make sense".

With the support of Magashule, he wanted the Constitutional Court to grant them leave to appeal the matter, arguing that the SCA "materially misdirected itself in this matter and incorrectly overturned the judgment and orders of the High Court".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulefree statebloemfonteinpoliticscourts
Lottery
R475k for 1 Daily Lotto jackpot winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4749 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1545 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.82
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,777.10
(0.0)
Silver
26.00
(0.0)
Platinum
1,229.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,859.00
(0.0)
All Share
67,296
(+0.5)
Top 40
61,479
(+0.5)
Financial 15
12,120
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,986
(+0.2)
Resource 10
69,231
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo