1h ago

add bookmark

Free State ANCYL says controversial 'One bullet, One pit bull' campaign is a figure of speech

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ANCYL branch in the Free State has launched a "One bullet, One pit bull" campaign to urge the public to find creative ways to eliminate the dogs.
An ANCYL branch in the Free State has launched a "One bullet, One pit bull" campaign to urge the public to find creative ways to eliminate the dogs.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • A branch of the Free State ANC Youth League has launched a controversial campaign calling for the public to find creative ways to eliminate pit bulls. 
  • The regional leadership of the league now says the "One bullet, One pit bull" campaign launched by its Pando Tladi branch shouldn't be interpreted literally. 
  • The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, which is calling for banning pit bulls as pets, has condemned the ANCYL campaign. 

A Free State ANC Youth League (ANCYL) branch has sparked controversy by launching a "One bullet, One pit bull" campaign urging the public to find creative ways to eliminate the dogs.

In a poster announcing the campaign, the Pando Tladi branch, which falls under the Lejweleputswa region, encourages pit bull owners to surrender their dogs to the SPCA to promote free and safe communities.

If households with the breed fail to cooperate, the branch advised neighbours to find "creative ways" of eliminating the dogs.

The branch added that it supports efforts by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, which is petitioning for the breed to be banned as domestic pets in South Africa. 

But the foundation does not support the ANCYL’s One bullet, One pit bull campaign. 

Patron and founder of the foundation Sizwe Kupelo said: “The foundation condemns such calls. We are against cruelty against animal - no pit bull should be killed. People are only encouraged to surrender their dogs to animal rescue institutions.”

ALSO READ SPCA puts down pit bull that attacked and killed one-year-old boy over fears of rabies

ANCYL Free State provincial secretary Phiwe Mathe said the One bullet, One pit bull campaign was endorsed by the Lejweleputswa regional executive committee near Brandfort, central Free State. 

Regional spokesperson Ayanda Madona said the One bullet, One pit bull campaign was merely a slogan, and was meant to be taken figuratively.

The region denied it was a call for animal brutality in retaliation for the recent spate of attacks by the breed. 

Speaking to News24 Madona said: “The ANCYL will engage in a programme and campaigns to accelerate the issue of removing these animals from our people. We will further work with branches of the ANCYL to compile a register of households that need to be attended. The ANCYL will further engage the SPCA on the legislative implications in so far as these processes are concerned.”

Meanwhile, by Monday afternoon, Sizwe Kupelo's petition calling to ban pit bulls as pets had garnered 133 949 signatures on change.org. 

The petition is expected to be handed over to the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and Police Minister Bheki Cele. 

The foundation launched the petition on 7 October following a spate of vicious pit bull attacks on adults and children.  

READ 'Pit bulls are not the problem': Counterpetition launched as owners fight to keep pets

NSPCA spokesperson Kesh Nair said the society against animal cruelty had reached out to the national ANC Youth League.

Nair said the youth league’s national office stated that it was not aware of the One bullet, One pit bull campaign, and promised to launch an internal investigation into it and communicate with those behind it.

Nair said the league's national office had promised to cooperate with the NSPCA. 

“We have also found a number of other municipalities and political parties that have been inciting violence toward pit bulls and other animals. The NSPCA is currently consulting its legal team and considering our legal options in terms of addressing this very, very serious issue,” said Nair. 

Approached for comment, the Pit Bull Federation of SA said it was strongly against any acts of violence or cruelty against animals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spcaancyleastern capegqeberhaanimals
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
23% - 1691 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2210 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 3559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.46
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.27
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.35
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,770.43
-1.6%
Silver
22.24
-4.0%
Palladium
1,878.00
-1.2%
Platinum
1,005.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,543
+0.5%
All Share
74,693
+0.5%
Resource 10
74,781
+1.0%
Industrial 25
91,501
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,595
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo