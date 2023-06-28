Free State athletes distraught as R15 million stadium stands idle while 'taxpayer money is being dished out'

Nketoana Local Municipality in the Free State paid contractors nearly R15 million for a sports facility in Ntha, Lindley, but it stands unfinished and unused.

The stadium was left unattended and has been vandalised.

Local sports teams say they are desperate for facilities and cannot make professional progress without them.

Nketoana Local Municipality in the Free State paid contractors nearly R15 million for a sports stadium in Ntha, Lindley, but construction was never completed and the facility has not been used.

Currently, the local football and and netball clubs play on open ground while the stadium sits idle.

Invoices show that the municipality was billed more than R11 million by Coxinell IPP, the main contractor, between 2019 and 2021.

The municipality was also billed about R1.9 million by consultancy firm Melokuhle Management; more than R800 000 by Mmileng-Wa Trading and Projects; about R675 000 by Zanyan Projects; and R460 000 for the installation of flood lighting by Monoceros Electrical in July 2022.

Two flood lights were erected but have never worked, while another two were never installed and are lying on the ground.

Soccer posts also appear to have been abandoned on site. The pitch is in poor condition and the grass has not been mowed. A proper pitch surface was never planted and no irrigation system was installed.

There is no sign of the athletic track that was meant to be included in the project, according to a source in the municipality.

There was also meant to be a tennis court, for which there are invoices for its resurfacing.

The stadium has been badly vandalised, with doors to the toilets and dressing rooms having been removed.

ALSO READ | R83 million and three-and-a-half years later - only one RDP house to show for it

There are no taps and it's unclear if they were ever installed. Several windows are broken while water pipes and a bath were also stolen. The perimeter fence is damaged.

People who live nearby say the municipality only deployed security personnel after they complained that the stadium was being ruined by vandals.

GroundUp Tladi Moloi

According to a municipal infrastructure grant (MIG) implementation plan that was approved by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the project went to tender for R15.4 million and started in June 2019. It was meant to be completed by the end of July 2020, but the completion date was revised to the end of February 2022.

A source in the municipality told News24: "I suspect someone has benefited from this because we don't understand why such a huge amount of money was paid while the stadium was not completed.

"Again, the councillors are well aware of this but, until today, they haven't said anything about it.

"In our records [MIG report], it was stated that the stadium was completed and the provincial government also got the same report which says there is a complete stadium on that site."

Tshepo Mokoena, chairperson of the sports council at Lindley, said they wanted the municipality to account to the community about the state of the stadium.

"We have been waiting for years to get the stadium and we are disappointed that our patience has yielded such a poor facility. The football field is nothing close to a normal pitch, Mokoena said.

"Other teams don't want to come and play at the open ground, and we have lost two SAB League soccer franchises because we don't have a stadium."

ALSO READ | More than 600 KZN flood victims still in limbo, received no assistance from social workers

Mamokete Motaung, a player with the Ntha Cheaters Netball Club, said they desperately need the stadium because they have been playing on open fields for too long.

"We were happy when we saw the contractor on the site and we thought soon we would have a proper netball court. We are now forced to play [against other] local clubs or travel to play games because teams refuse to come to us saying it is not safe to play on open fields.

"We wish the municipality would resolve the stadium issue so that we can have access," she said.

DA councillor Diphapang Mofokeng said the party had requested a paper trail for the stadium six months ago but had received nothing so far. He said the matter had been handed over to a legal team.

Mofokeng said R15 million was spent on the porject "but what is on the ground is not even close to that amount".

"The stadium is now a hiding place for criminals. What hurts the most is that our athletes don't have sports facilities yet taxpayer money is being dished out," he said.

Meanwhile, local footballer Tiisetso Mokoena said: "We are hurting … We find it very hard to play in the open field, especially when it has rained. Many games have had to be postponed because of the muddy and slippery ground. We wish the municipality would treat the stadium issue as a matter of urgency."

GroundUp Tladi Moloi

Mshiyeni Mazibuko of Melokuhle Management refused to respond to News24 questions on grounds that he may not disclose information to third parties, and directed us to the municipality.

Coxinell sole director Mokwale Mamaganyane initially took our calls, but has since gone to ground.

The municipal manager Mokete Nhlapo also evaded our questions for well over a week.

Mmileng-Wa Trading referred out queries back to the municipality.

We were unable to reach Zanyan Projects.

Mokone Mofokeng, the owner of Monoceros Electrical, confirmed that his company did not complete its work at the facility. He said the main contractor had caused damages to the cement where the floodlight pole was meant to be mounted and it had to be redone.

He said that materials such as the floodlight bulbs were still in his possession. Mofokeng said he stopped installing the lights because the stadium was being vandalised.

He said he received an e-mail last week from the municipality telling him that there was now security at the facility and he could complete the work.

"I will be going back to finish the work from Wednesday," he said.



