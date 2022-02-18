54m ago

Free State cop arrested for allegedly urinating, vomiting on his grandmother

Alex Mitchley
Duncan Alfreds, News24

A 37-year-old police officer from the Free State has been arrested after he allegedly urinated and vomited on his 75-year-old disabled grandmother.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the police officer was arrested and detained at the Bohlokong police station in Bethlehem on Thursday.

IPID, which is investigating the case, said this was not the first time he allegedly assaulted his grandmother.

"It is also alleged that the suspect grandson has been abusing her over her pension grant for a while," its spokesperson, Grace Langa, said.

"Other government stakeholder departments are involved in the matter and have submitted a report in this regard."

The police officer has been charged with crimen injuria and assault. 

The suspect appeared in the Bohlokong Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the case was postponed to 24 February for a bail application.

ALSO READ | SAPS suspends Cape Town cop accused of raping shoplifting suspect

Langa said there were concerns family members were putting pressure on the victim to withdraw the case against her grandson.

However, the State declined to withdraw the case.

She added the police officer was previously suspended for a month without pay after being found guilty of theft in a disciplinary hearing.

IPID did not investigate the case of theft.

News24 has sent questions to the police to find out whether there is a criminal case against the police officer for theft, and if so, what the status of the case is.

