Free State cop found guilty of sexual offences following IPID investigation

He was also found to have forged witness statements to have cases withdrawn.

Two of the police officer's victims were minor girls.

A Free State police officer has been found guilty of several sexual offences following an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigation.

The Sasolburg Magistrate's Court found the 59-year-old police officer guilty of an array of charges, including rape, corruption and fraud, said IPID spokesperson Grace Langa.

He was stationed at the Mafube police station near Frankfort.

The investigation was launched in September 2020 following reports that the officer had approached a suspect's girlfriend. He allegedly told the woman he would close the case against her boyfriend if she had sex with him. When the woman refused, the officer arrested her boyfriend, Langa said.

"It is alleged that he called the victim again [and said], 'I warned you that if you do not give me what I want I will arrest your boyfriend'. It is alleged that the victim then agreed to sleep with him," said Langa.

Forged witness statements

The officer continued to demand sex from the woman, and she opened a case against him, the court heard.

After the police officer's arrest, more victims came forward, including two girls, aged 11 and 13.

"The officer was also accused of committing fraud by forging witness statements and submitting them to the National Prosecuting Authority for [the dismissal of cases]," said Langa.

Langa said:

He also used to commit sexual offences and rapes in his office, targeting complainants in sexual offence cases. Some of the offences were committed outside of the office.

Langa said the police officer, whose identity has been withheld to protect the victims who are minors, faced 14 charges and was found guilty of eight of them.



The case was postponed to 6 December 2021 for correctional reports and impact statements to be submitted to assist the judge with sentencing.





