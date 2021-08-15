Free State cop shot dead by gunmen while visiting friend

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a police officer at a friend's house on Saturday.

Police said Constable Zwelinzima Sam Bovu had just knocked off and stopped at a friend's home in Thabong, Free State, still in his uniform.

"While he was there, there was a knock on the door. It was a person known to the owner of the house, who even talked to the officer and left. According to information reported, the same person came back with another unknown person with a balaclava. They knocked and forced entry," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

A shot was fired at Bovu while he was standing. He was hit in the collarbone and collapsed and died at the scene.

Bovu, aged 30, was stationed at Bronville police station. Acting provincial commissioner Major General Len Singh urged the investigating team to hunt down and arrest the second suspect.

"Taking the life of a police official is regarded as an attack on the authority of state, hence I urged the team to do everything in their power to trace and arrest the second suspect."

