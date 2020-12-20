Free State cops arrest three suspects in R1 million drug bust

1h ago

Nicole McCain
  • Three people have been arrested after drugs with a street value of R1 million was found in a Bloemfontein home.
  • Police became suspicious when one suspect was stopped at a festive season safety operation and traces of drugs were found in his car.
  • The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Free State police have arrested three people and seized drugs worth around R1 million during a festive season crime prevention operation in Bloemfontein.

READ | Man bust in Cape Town CBD in possession of drugs worth R100K

The operation took place during Police Minister Bheki Cele's visit to the province to monitor festive season safety and adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

"During these operations, vigilant members of the Welkom K9 Unit deployed in Bloemfontein spotted a black Audi A3 on the corner of Hanger and St George streets. They pulled over the vehicle and asked for permission from the owner to search the car. Inside the vehicle, they found pieces of [crystal meth] and officers believed that more drugs could be found at the driver's residence," police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said.

At the home in Raymond Mhlaba Street, police were given permission to search the flat. They found drugs in various plastic wrappings stashed away in a closet.

"CAT weighing 1.9 kilograms, [crystal meth], rock, cocaine and Thai white drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million were found and confiscated. Three suspects – a 40-year-old male and his 27-year-old girlfriend as well as another 38-year-old male – were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs," Mbambo said.

All three are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 329 suspects wanted for various crimes as well as 21 undocumented people during festive season safety operations across the province. Three vehicles were impounded, two of which were state vehicles driven without permission.

