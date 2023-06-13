33m ago

Share

Free State cops confirm missing CUT lecturer has been kidnapped, 5 suspects arrested

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Khahliso Makhetha has been reported missing.
Khahliso Makhetha has been reported missing.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Free State police have confirmed missing Central University of Technology lecturer Khahliso Makhetha was kidnapped.
  • Five suspects have been arrested. 
  • His vehicle, a black Ford Fiesta, was found in Lesotho. 

Free State police on Tuesday confirmed missing Central University of Technology lecturer Khahliso Makhetha had been kidnapped.

He went missing on 5 May. 

Now, more than a month later, police found his black Ford Fiesta in Lesotho, where two suspects were detained.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the pair would remain in Lesotho until proper procedures were followed to bring them back to the Free State. 

"Three more suspects were arrested in Thabong and Bronville for their involvement," Thakeng added. 

On Tuesday, Mohali Albert Lekesi,37, Mosebi Mahajane, 43 and Yonela Somacala, 25, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping and hijacking.

"Their case has been postponed to next Tuesday, where they will apply for bail. The suspects will remain behind bars until then," Thakeng said.

On Saturday, Provincial Serious and Violent Crime members were assisted by Lesotho Mounted Police which led to the arrest of the first two suspects who were found travelling in the victim's vehicle.

READ | 'The pain is indescribable' - Family fears the worst after lecturer suddenly went missing almost a month ago

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed Makhetha was hijacked, kidnapped, and the vehicle sold. 

The other three suspects were found and arrested at a hostel in Thabong.

"The missing person has not been found yet, and the search by the investigation team continues," said Thakeng. 

On Tuesday, a relative of Makhetha told News24 they were "ecstatic" there was a breakthrough in the case. 

"My heart is a little less sad now because at least we have some answers as to what happened to our loved one. It's not been nice going a whole month without not knowing what's happening to the case," said the relative.  

Black Ford Fiesta parked next to sidewalk in stree
The black Ford Fiesta which police found.

According to the family, they hired a private investigator as they were "desperate" to find their loved one. 

"Since we hired the investigator, we have seen significant developments in the case. I'm now sure we will soon find our loved one. 

"We just want him back with us in one piece. It's been an awful nightmare not knowing where Khahliso is. We miss him so much, and I know his students are missing him just as much because they were his pride and joy," said the relative. 

Investigation teams were applauded for their dedication and commitment to the case, which led to the seizure of the vehicle and the arrest of five suspects.

"The investigation team is working around the clock to trace the missing person by following all the leads," said Thakeng.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
central university of technologykhahliso makhethafree statebloemfonteineducationcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 2598 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 97 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 722 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

8h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

6h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.63
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.47
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.60
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
974.94
-1.6%
Palladium
1,357.31
-0.1%
Gold
1,940.22
-0.9%
Silver
23.61
-1.9%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,486
+2.1%
All Share
77,828
+2.0%
Resource 10
68,368
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,484
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,841
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo