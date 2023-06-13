Free State cops confirm missing CUT lecturer has been kidnapped, 5 suspects arrested

Free State police have confirmed missing Central University of Technology lecturer Khahliso Makhetha was kidnapped.

Five suspects have been arrested.

His vehicle, a black Ford Fiesta, was found in Lesotho.

Free State police on Tuesday confirmed missing Central University of Technology lecturer Khahliso Makhetha had been kidnapped.

He went missing on 5 May.

Now, more than a month later, police found his black Ford Fiesta in Lesotho, where two suspects were detained.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the pair would remain in Lesotho until proper procedures were followed to bring them back to the Free State.

"Three more suspects were arrested in Thabong and Bronville for their involvement," Thakeng added.

On Tuesday, Mohali Albert Lekesi,37, Mosebi Mahajane, 43 and Yonela Somacala, 25, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping and hijacking.

"Their case has been postponed to next Tuesday, where they will apply for bail. The suspects will remain behind bars until then," Thakeng said.

On Saturday, Provincial Serious and Violent Crime members were assisted by Lesotho Mounted Police which led to the arrest of the first two suspects who were found travelling in the victim's vehicle.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed Makhetha was hijacked, kidnapped, and the vehicle sold.

The other three suspects were found and arrested at a hostel in Thabong.

"The missing person has not been found yet, and the search by the investigation team continues," said Thakeng.

On Tuesday, a relative of Makhetha told News24 they were "ecstatic" there was a breakthrough in the case.

"My heart is a little less sad now because at least we have some answers as to what happened to our loved one. It's not been nice going a whole month without not knowing what's happening to the case," said the relative.

According to the family, they hired a private investigator as they were "desperate" to find their loved one.

"Since we hired the investigator, we have seen significant developments in the case. I'm now sure we will soon find our loved one.

"We just want him back with us in one piece. It's been an awful nightmare not knowing where Khahliso is. We miss him so much, and I know his students are missing him just as much because they were his pride and joy," said the relative.

Investigation teams were applauded for their dedication and commitment to the case, which led to the seizure of the vehicle and the arrest of five suspects.

"The investigation team is working around the clock to trace the missing person by following all the leads," said Thakeng.



