Free State cops looking for driver alleged to have killed another motorist in hit and run

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
Free State cops looking for a driver alleged to have killed another motorist in hit and run.
Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Police in Maokeng, Free State are looking for help in tracing a white Mazda 323 sedan allegedly involved in a hit and run incident that left a man dead.

The incident happened on Saturday, 16 October at Manis Street, Marabastad in Maokeng at about 00:15, said police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana.

"It is alleged that prior to this incident, 50-year-old Teboho Gaarekwe was driving a white Toyota Cressida from Kroonstad town to Maokeng with five passengers on board."

Khosana said three passengers allegedly had an argument about the transport fee change.  

"As the car stopped near AB's Car Wash, two males at the back seat went out of the car, opened the left passenger side, pulled him [the third passenger] out and started beating him up.

"The driver also went out of the car to intervene. The two turned to him by beating him up in the middle of the road."

Khosana said a speeding vehicle allegedly ran over the driver who was being attacked.

"The surviving beaten up passenger who sustained serious injuries was taken to the hospital." 

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. 

