Free State cops searching for man who allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend, fled with toddler

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
Free State police are searching for a man who assaulted his ex and ran off with their toddler.
Free State police are searching for a man who assaulted his ex and ran off with their toddler.
PHOTO: Roger Sedres, Gallo Images
  • A man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and fled with their three-year-old child.
  • The incident happened in the Free State on Monday morning.
  • The woman had earlier allegedly been granted a protection order against the man.

Free State police were searching for a 55-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in a street and fled with their three-year-old child.

The woman had allegedly previously been granted a protection order against the man.

Police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said the incident happened in Mafahlaneng township, near Tweeling, on Monday at around 09:00.

Khosana said the woman was walking down the street when her ex approached her.

The spokesperson added that the man had questioned the woman on why she had not taken their child to him.

When the woman told him the child was sick, the man allegedly assaulted her. He then took the child and ran away with him.

The woman reported the incident to police, and a chase ensued.

The man disappeared between houses during the chase, Khosana said.

Khosana said:

The suspect is a 55-year-old African man wearing a blue tracksuit top and black tracksuit pants with stripes on the sides.

Khosana said the man contravened the protection order.

The order barred him from contacting the woman and child, insulting and assaulting the woman and entering her residence.

Police have called on residents to assist them in tracking down the man and reuniting the woman with her child.


Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrimegender based violence
