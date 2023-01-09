1h ago

Free State farmer arrested after allegedly killing neighbour's son

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Evan Felix Sorour has been shot dead in the Free State.
PHOTO: Morapedi Mashashe, Gallo Images, Daily Sun
  • A Free State man has been shot and killed, allegedly by a neighbouring farmer.
  • This comes after an altercation over a damaged fence.
  • The suspect allegedly shot the neighbouring farmer's son five times, killing him.

A Free State farmer is under police guard in hospital after allegedly shooting and killing a neighbouring farmer's son.

Ficksburg police arrested the man on Sunday evening after 28-year-old Evan Felix Sorour was shot and killed.

Sorour and his father, Reuter, are based at Emma Farms, and allegations are that the suspect called them around 18:30 on Sunday and complained that their cattle had crossed over to his farm, damaging the fence. 

Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the father and son had then removed the cattle.

Afterward, Sorour went home, leaving his father behind. According to Mophiring, the suspect then started assaulting Reuter after his son had left.

Reuter then called his son for help.

"Upon his son's arrival, he (the suspect) pulled out his firearm and allegedly shot the son five times… the son fired back and shot the suspect once in the hip."

Mophiring said father and son then drove home after the shooting and when they arrived home, Reuter transferred his injured son to another car and raced to hospital.

"Unfortunately, the son succumbed to his injuries before they arrived at the local hospital. Police found out about the altercation when they came across Sorour and his father on the side of the road.

"Police found both father and son along the R26 road near a garage where the two had parked on the side of the road," said Mophiring.

Mophiring added:

They later traced the suspect to a local hospital in Bethlehem and placed him under arrest.

"They also confiscated a 9mm pistol in his possession. Both firearms used by the suspect and the deceased have been seized. The suspect also opened a case of attempted murder.

"Officers have opened cases of murder, attempted murder, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"The suspect will appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate's Court soon," said Mophiring.


