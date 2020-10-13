36m ago

add bookmark

Free State farmer attacked, doused with petrol during lunch break

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: Gallo Images

A Free State farmer had to jump into his pool after catching fire while shooting at assailants who had doused him with petrol during an attack on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the farmer, 31-year-old Andries Smith Myburgh, was having lunch at his farmhouse on Vandermerwesdam farm in the Koffiefontein district at around 13:45 when he smelled smoke.

He investigated and was hit on the head, but managed to push the attacker away. A second person allegedly attacked him with a knife and doused him with petrol.

"The victim managed to pull his firearm and the suspects fled. He fired a number of shots in the direction of the suspects and while firing, he realised that he [was] on fire and he jumped into the swimming pool," Makhele said.

The two attackers fled on foot. The complainant alerted the police and neighbours.

"One suspect was identified as big, approximately two metres tall, wearing green overall trousers and a light blue shirt. The other one had a blue overall suit. Both suspects are unknown to the complainant."

The farmer had no serious injuries and was attended to by medical personnel.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Evangelist Angus Buchan calls for calm over 'brutal farm murders'
We must not use farm attacks to mobilise communities along racial lines - Ramaphosa
'Fear crimes', including farm attacks, are a priority for cops - Bheki Cele
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrimefarm attacks
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3827 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3600 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1892 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.10)
Gold
1914.74
(-0.52)
Silver
24.89
(-0.99)
Platinum
871.64
(-0.31)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2399.14
(+0.61)
All Share
55552.35
(+0.67)
Top 40
51158.56
(+0.74)
Financial 15
10049.31
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
75278.51
(+0.90)
Resource 10
54826.79
(+0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo