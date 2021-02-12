1h ago

add bookmark

Free State farmer charged with murder after shooting dead 3 people who stabbed him

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Police say preliminary investigations revealed "a different version" of events to those a farmer initially reported about an attack at his Kroonstad home.
  • The farmer is accused of shooting dead three suspects on Thursday after they stormed his premises and stabbed him in the head and neck. 
  • The farmer's lawyer says he has not changed his version, and he was acting in self-defence.

A Free State farmer who shot dead three apparent intruders in his home - after they stabbed him in the head and neck - has been charged with murder, police confirmed on Friday.

This was after preliminary investigations revealed a "different version of incidents" as to those the farmer gave initially, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motansi Makhele.

But the accused's lawyer told News24 his client's version had not changed and the shooting was in self-defence.

The farmer, 37, who lives alone at Boskoppie in Kroonstad, was at his residence when four intruders stormed in as he opened his door around 07:20 on Thursday, Makhele said previously.

Makhele also reported initially that the farmer was overpowered and stabbed in the neck and head, before he managed to get hold of his firearm and fired several shots, killing three of his attackers.

Another suspect fled the scene. 

Developments

News24 is not naming the farmer because he has now been charged and is expected to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court on three counts of murder on Monday. 

"Out of these developments he had to be taken in for questioning, which led to a conclusion to detain him while the forensic team will be thoroughly working at the scene from today to collect more evidence," Makhele said.

The farmer's lawyer, FC Schilling told News24 he was still hospitalised and under police guard. 

Makhele said it was standard rule of the law to press charges of murder where there were suspicions that someone broke the law, using, self-defense as their reason for retaliation. 

ALSO READ | DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

He said the outcome of further investigations, such as the post-mortems and other forensic probes, would guide them on whether to lay other charges apart from murder.

In a twist, Makhele revealed that two men and a woman, all in their twenties, had been arrested and charged with among others, conspiracy to commit a crime.

Schilling told News24 these suspects were arrested after the farmer pressed charges against them.

Self-defense

He added that they were going to fight and apply for bail on the basis that the farmer was defending himself when he shot and killed the three who entered his home.

Schilling added that the Organised Crime unit on farm killings in Bloemfontein was investigating the matter. 

The lawyer said while some of the facts were sub judice, because they were yet to present their facts before court, they were, however, certain that the version given by the farmer had not changed, disputing the police's preliminary findings.

"I really do not know where they (police) come from to say his version is not what it initially was. That is not correct," he added. 

Schilling said it was important to note that the other three suspects arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, were arrested separately, and not with the farmer. 

They were also expected to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

"[He is appearing] for murder, which we will end up raising as self defense ultimately," the lawyer said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteinmurdercrimefarm attacks
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 695 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 878 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4284 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.17
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
17.64
(+0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.62)
Gold
1822.85
(-0.19)
Silver
27.29
(+1.13)
Platinum
1248.00
(+1.76)
Brent Crude
60.84
(-0.54)
Palladium
2389.99
(+1.84)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo