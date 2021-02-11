39m ago

add bookmark

Free State farmer shoots 3 dead after being stabbed in head, neck

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An alleged underworld figure has been killed.
An alleged underworld figure has been killed.
iStock
  • Free State police are hunting a suspect who fled after an attack on a farm went wrong.
  • Three of the suspect's alleged accomplices were shot and killed. 
  • A group of men tried to overpower a Kroonstad farmer, who subsequently fired several shots.

A Free State farmer survived what would have been a deadly attack on Thursday morning when four intruders stormed his premises.

He fired several shots, resulting in the death of three of the intruders. 

Pieter André Swart, 37, of Boskoppie in Kroonstad, was pounced on by the suspects as he opened his door on Thursday at around 07:20, according to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Makhele said Swart, who lives alone, was overpowered and stabbed in the neck and head. 

READ | Elderly man who was shot dead at his smallholding farm in KwaZulu-Natal named

Boskoppie Lion and Tiger Reserve directed all queries to the police. 

Makhele said Swart managed to get hold of his firearm and fired several shots, killing three of his attackers.

A fourth suspect fled the scene and a police search was underway. 

Swart was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released, Makhele said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statemangaungcrimefarm attack
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 633 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 803 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3901 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.20
(+0.95)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.86)
Gold
1823.10
(-0.98)
Silver
26.93
(-0.21)
Platinum
1235.50
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2355.00
(-0.28)
All Share
65882.72
(-0.41)
Top 40
60420.45
(-0.36)
Financial 15
12459.12
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
88824.73
(+0.26)
Resource 10
63320.01
(-1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo