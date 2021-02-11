Free State farmer shoots 3 dead after being stabbed in head, neck

Free State police are hunting a suspect who fled after an attack on a farm went wrong.

Three of the suspect's alleged accomplices were shot and killed.

A group of men tried to overpower a Kroonstad farmer, who subsequently fired several shots.

A Free State farmer survived what would have been a deadly attack on Thursday morning when four intruders stormed his premises.

He fired several shots, resulting in the death of three of the intruders.

Pieter André Swart, 37, of Boskoppie in Kroonstad, was pounced on by the suspects as he opened his door on Thursday at around 07:20, according to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Makhele said Swart, who lives alone, was overpowered and stabbed in the neck and head.

Boskoppie Lion and Tiger Reserve directed all queries to the police.

Makhele said Swart managed to get hold of his firearm and fired several shots, killing three of his attackers.

A fourth suspect fled the scene and a police search was underway.

Swart was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released, Makhele said.