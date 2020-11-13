Free State farmer's son, alleged attacker shot dead on farm

Attackers targeted the Free State farm on Wednesday at around 19:40.

The farmer's son and one of the alleged attackers were shot dead.

The Free State has been plagued by a spate of farm killings.

The son of a well-known farmer and taxidermist from Odendaalsrus in the Free State and an alleged armed attacker were shot dead on a farm outside the town on Wednesday evening.



Mark Regal, 50, was reportedly shot dead on his father Joe Regal's farm Thelma when two assailants struck around 19:40.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo told News24 Regal's wife, Angela, who was sitting outside when she saw the attackers, fired shots at them. "One of the attackers was shot and died at the scene."

According to Maroela Media, the Regal couple was looking after the farm while Mark's father and brother, Joe and Nathan, were on holiday.

Mark was allegedly shot when he went out of the house after he heard shots outside.

Free State Agriculture MEC William Bulwane condemned the spate of killings of farmers in the province, Algoa FM reported.

The Free State has been plagued by a spate of farm killings.

Pieter Hills, 56, and his 26-year-old son, Eddie, died following a farm attack in Hennenman on 5 November, News24 reported.

Teboho Machakela, 37, died on 2 November after being attacked on 19 August. Machakela, who was reportedly shot in the head during a robbery on his farm in the Odendaals­rus area, was comatose for six weeks.

Dave Wessels, 60, was found murdered on his smallholding near Viljoenskroon on 27 October, according to Netwerk24.

On 1 October, farm manager Brendin Horner, 22, was brutally assaulted and strangled on the farm De Rots near Paul Roux.

His death sparked outrage across the country and saw the torching of a police vehicle in Senekal during the court appearance of the two suspects.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler