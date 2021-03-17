1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Free State farmers, taxi drivers join forces to protest 'total collapse' of infrastructure

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Free State farmers and taxi drivers have blocked a road in Ficksburg during an early morning protest.
  • Protesters are demanding that the provincial government take action by fixing deteriorating roads.
  • The farmers' association has called the R26 "life threatening", saying it is becoming impossible to farm in the area.

Ficksburg farmers and taxi drivers – an unusual pairing – have blocked the R26 road to protest the deteriorating road conditions in the area.

The local farmers' association and taxi organisations parked tractors and taxis on the road, saying a lack of maintenance has made travelling on roads in the area "life threatening". They are now demanding that the provincial government fix the roads before harvest season.

Free State farmers and taxi drivers block R26 road
Free State farmers and taxi drivers have blocked the R26 in Ficksburg in a protest.

Ficksburg farmer Theunis Pretorius said the community was witnessing the "total collapse of essential infrastructure". He added that the roads were barely passable in vehicles and posed a danger to the upcoming corn harvest.

"It's not just the rain that has damaged the road, they are just not maintained. The roads are life threatening," he said.

He said: 

We're going to harvest corn in two or three months and will need to put tractors on the roads. We can't farm anymore because of the collapse of infrastructure.

However, Free State Department of Police, Roads and Transport spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the provincial government was currently carrying out work on the R26 as part of a pothole eradication programme.

She said the work started around three weeks ago, and contractors would be prioritising the worst areas between Fouriesburg and Ficksburg, as well as between Fouriesburg and Bethlehem.

Free State farmers and taxi drivers have blocked the R26 in Ficksburg in a protest.
Free State farmers and taxi drivers block R26 road
Free State farmers and taxi drivers have blocked the R26 in Ficksburg in a protest.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele confirmed that a protest was under way, saying the R26 and R70 were affected.

"No violence nor damages have been reported so far. Police are monitoring the situation," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteinservice deliveryprotestsagriculturetransport
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5928 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3921 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.91
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.75
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.76
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.52
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.1)
Gold
1,736.15
(+0.3)
Silver
26.04
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,211.50
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,488.00
(-0.5)
All Share
67,005
(-0.4)
Top 40
61,278
(-0.6)
Financial 15
12,587
(+0.0)
Industrial 25
86,739
(-0.2)
Resource 10
67,906
(-1.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo