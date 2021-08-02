21m ago

add bookmark

Free State health dept defrauded of over R8m, 2 government officials and 5 businesspeople charged

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two government officials and five company directors in the Free State were charged with defrauding the provincial Department of Health.
Two government officials and five company directors in the Free State were charged with defrauding the provincial Department of Health.
PHOTO: Supplied by Hawks
  • Seven people were arrested for defrauding the Free State health department.
  • An internal investigation revealed more than R8 million was paid to service providers.
  • However, no evidence could be found on whether the service providers ever rendered a service.

Two government officials and five company directors have been charged with defrauding the Free State Department of Health out of more than R8 million.

This after an internal investigation revealed more than R8 million was paid to service providers, while no evidence could be found that they had rendered the services.

The seven suspects were arrested by the Hawks on Friday and face charges of fraud, forgery, uttering, money laundering, and corruption.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, the alleged fraud was discovered during an audit of the department by a team from the Auditor-General's office.

The team requested information on certain payments to service providers and queried the department’s procurement process.

Singo said:

As a result, an internal investigation followed whereby it was discovered that false or forged 'requests for payment advices' were submitted during the period of January 2011 until December 2015, for payments with regards to the service providers. It is further alleged that no evidence could be found whether the actual services were rendered by the service providers.

As a result of the alleged fraud, the department suffered a total loss of more than R8 million, he added.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced on Monday that it had started investigations into 2 101 personal protective equipment (PPE) deals awarded by the Gauteng government. The deals are worth R6.328 billion.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthhawksbloemfonteinfree statecorruptioncrimefraud
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
47% - 4789 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 4403 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.16
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,807.35
-0.4%
Silver
25.42
-0.3%
Palladium
2,668.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,057.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
63,154
+0.5%
All Share
69,310
+0.5%
Resource 10
71,419
+1.0%
Industrial 25
88,019
-0.0%
Financial 15
12,991
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk in action for Team SA

2h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk in action for Team SA
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

6h ago

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

31 Jul

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

31 Jul

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

31 Jul

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

31 Jul

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

31 Jul

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo