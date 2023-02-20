3h ago

Free State judge to appear in court in R2.5-million Road Accident Fund fraud case

Compiled by Nicole McCain
The Hawks arrested a Free State judge accused of fraud in connection with a Road Accident Fund payout.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
  • A Free State judge is expected to appear in court on charges of theft and money laundering.
  • The judge was served with a summons after a Hawks investigation into alleged RAF fraud.
  • The RAF claim was made on behalf of a six-year-old.

A Free State High Court judge has been summoned to appear in court on charges of theft, money laundering and contempt of court emanating from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim.

The judge was served with a summons on Friday and was expected to make his first appearance in the Kroonstad Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 9 March, said Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.

According to Mbambo, the summons follows an investigation into a RAF claim made when the judge was practising as an attorney.

"The claim was made on behalf a six-year-old child who was involved in an accident as early as the year 2000. He handed over the client's file with an amount of R1 255 000 to another attorney upon taking up the appointment as a judge," said Mbambo.

"The victim's mother reported the case against the second attorney, who misappropriated the funds."

During the Hawks investigation, it was found that the RAF made a payment of more than R3 million.

"The alleged action by the attorneys prejudiced the victim's funds, surpassing R2.5 million (sic)," said Mbambo.

Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, applauded the team for its scrupulous investigation.

"We will not leave any stone unturned in protecting the rights of vulnerable persons," Lebeya added.



