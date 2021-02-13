Free State lawyer jailed for stealing over R260K from clients

Free State lawyer Sebabatso Jeremiah Radebe was sentenced to six years in jail for the theft of R261 000 meant for clients who appointed him as their executor.

The clients reported the case to the police in 2014 when he failed to transfer the money to them.

In addition to the six years, the court also sentenced him to a year for contravening the Administration of Estate Act, suspended for five years.

The Harrismith Magistrate's Court on Friday sentenced lawyer Sebabatso Jeremiah Radebe to six years in jail for stealing R261 000 from his clients.

Free State police said the theft happened in 2014 after Radebe was appointed as the executor of an estate by the beneficiaries.

Radebe was practicing in Qwaqwa at the time of the incident, added police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo.

He said:

He claimed the money on behalf of the beneficiaries who are the children of the deceased, to the amount of R261 000. He did not pay the money that he claimed to the beneficiaries as was expected.

"The matter was then reported to the police and the case was handed over to the Hawk's Serious Commercial Crime Investigation [Unit] in Bethlehem for further investigation," Singo added.

The court also sentenced him to 12 months in jail for contravening the Administration of Estate Act, suspended for five years.