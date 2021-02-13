19m ago

add bookmark

Free State lawyer jailed for stealing over R260K from clients

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
~
~
  • Free State lawyer Sebabatso Jeremiah Radebe was sentenced to six years in jail for the theft of R261 000 meant for clients who appointed him as their executor.
  • The clients reported the case to the police in 2014 when he failed to transfer the money to them.
  • In addition to the six years, the court also sentenced him to a year for contravening the Administration of Estate Act, suspended for five years.

The Harrismith Magistrate's Court on Friday sentenced lawyer Sebabatso Jeremiah Radebe to six years in jail for stealing R261 000 from his clients. 

Free State police said the theft happened in 2014 after Radebe was appointed as the executor of an estate by the beneficiaries.

Radebe was practicing in Qwaqwa at the time of the incident, added police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo.

He said: 

He claimed the money on behalf of the beneficiaries who are the children of the deceased, to the amount of R261 000. He did not pay the money that he claimed to the beneficiaries as was expected.

"The matter was then reported to the police and the case was handed over to the Hawk's Serious Commercial Crime Investigation [Unit] in Bethlehem for further investigation," Singo added.

The court also sentenced him to 12 months in jail for contravening the Administration of Estate Act, suspended for five years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crimecourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 714 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 895 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4408 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.15
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.61)
Gold
1824.50
(+0.01)
Silver
27.35
(+0.05)
Platinum
1253.50
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
62.61
(+2.11)
Palladium
2380.00
(+0.57)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo