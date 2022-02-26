Free State man accused of raping his teen daughter

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in the Winburg Magistrate's Court in the Free State in connection with allegations that he raped his 16-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that his wife caught him in the act.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the teen returned from school and went to her bedroom to change her clothing when her father "entered the bedroom, undressed himself and forced the child on the bed and raped her".

"While he was busy, the wife entered and asked him what he was doing."

But, according to Thakeng, the man never responded and got dressed.

The wife reported the incident to the Winburg police station and a rape case was registered.

