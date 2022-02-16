1h ago

add bookmark

Free State man convicted of fraud after 'splurging' niece's inheritance

Zandile Khumalo
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been convicted for fraud.
A man has been convicted for fraud.
Krisanapong Detraphiphat, Getty Images
  • A 61-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to six years' imprisonment for guardianship fraud.
  • As his niece's guardian, he submitted a claim, and R84 000 was transferred to her account.
  • The woman realised what her uncle had done when she was 18 years old after trying to submit a claim.

A 61-year-old Free State man has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment, suspended for five years, after being found guilty of guardianship fraud.

Tsoleli Mosikili appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was found guilty and sentenced for fraud after claiming guardianship over his niece's money.

READ | Former North West municipal employee arrested in R30m fraud case

According to the Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, Mosikili was appointed as his niece's guardian after her father died. However, in September 2008, Mosikili took advantage of his guardianship powers, Singo said.

"He submitted an unlawful claim, as guardian of the victim, at the Master of the High Court in Bloemfontein. A lump sum of R84 000 was transferred to the victim's account," Singo said.

At the time, the child was underage, and Mosikili had been in possession of her bank card and PIN when the money was transferred, Singo added.

Singo said:

He continued to splurge money with no remorse or little consequences for his action, without the consent of the victim.

"The victim only [found out] about the fraudulent transactions done by her uncle when she was 18 years old, when she submitted a legitimate claim.

"The matter was then reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation," Singo added.

Mosikili was issued with an order to appear in court on 8 July 2020.

According to Singo, Mosikili appeared in court on several occasions before his conviction on Tuesday.

"The court has sentenced Mosikili to six years in prison, which will be suspended [for] five years on condition that he refunds the victim an amount of more than R160 000," said Singo.

Singo said Mosikili showed "great remorse" for his actions and swore before the court that he would transfer a house situated in Mandela Park, Phuthaditjhaba, into the victim's name.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statefraudcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1179 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 7517 votes
I don't know
9% - 841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.08
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,856.81
+0.2%
Silver
23.52
+0.6%
Palladium
2,272.00
+0.8%
Platinum
1,035.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,801
+0.9%
All Share
76,560
+0.9%
Resource 10
77,660
+1.7%
Industrial 25
92,897
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,359
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo