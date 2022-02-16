Free State man convicted of fraud after 'splurging' niece's inheritance

A 61-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to six years' imprisonment for guardianship fraud.

As his niece's guardian, h e submitted a claim, and R84 000 was transferred to her account.

The woman realised what her uncle had done when she was 18 years old after trying to submit a claim.

A 61-year-old Free State man has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment, suspended for five years, after being found guilty of guardianship fraud.

Tsoleli Mosikili appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was found guilty and sentenced for fraud after claiming guardianship over his niece's money.

According to the Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, Mosikili was appointed as his niece's guardian after her father died. However, in September 2008, Mosikili took advantage of his guardianship powers, Singo said.

"He submitted an unlawful claim, as guardian of the victim, at the Master of the High Court in Bloemfontein. A lump sum of R84 000 was transferred to the victim's account," Singo said.

At the time, the child was underage, and Mosikili had been in possession of her bank card and PIN when the money was transferred, Singo added.

Singo said:

He continued to splurge money with no remorse or little consequences for his action, without the consent of the victim.

"The victim only [found out] about the fraudulent transactions done by her uncle when she was 18 years old, when she submitted a legitimate claim.

"The matter was then reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation," Singo added.

Mosikili was issued with an order to appear in court on 8 July 2020.

According to Singo, Mosikili appeared in court on several occasions before his conviction on Tuesday.

"The court has sentenced Mosikili to six years in prison, which will be suspended [for] five years on condition that he refunds the victim an amount of more than R160 000," said Singo.

Singo said Mosikili showed "great remorse" for his actions and swore before the court that he would transfer a house situated in Mandela Park, Phuthaditjhaba, into the victim's name.

