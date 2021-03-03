Free State man in court for allegedly keeping woman as 'sex slave' for two months

A Free State man has appeared in court on charges of human trafficking for allegedly keeping a woman as a "sex slave" for more than two months.

Justice Lyke Ikachuku, 37, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Ikachuku allegedly asked the victim to be his girlfriend, promising her a hair salon and a music studio. Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said he then allegedly took the woman to his home and kept her hostage from Friday, 4 December to Sunday, 14 February.

"He then coerced the victim to work as a sex slave. On several occasions, Ikachuku booked the victim into different guest houses to meet clients. The money that she received for sexual exploitation was then collected by Ikachuku," Singo explained.

The victim managed to escape after one of the clients gave her R350 to flee.

"She then ran to the police, where a case was opened and reported to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation [unit] for a further probe, which led to the arrest of Ikachuku on Friday," Singo said.

The case against Ikachuku was postponed to Monday for a bail application.

