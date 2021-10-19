1h ago

Free State man in dock after being bust by Hawks for fraudulent roadworthy certificates

accreditation
Nicole McCain
The Hawks arrested a suspect for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.
Supplied: Hawks
  • A Free State man has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently issuing roadworthy certificates.
  • He was allegedly working with private examiners in the Eastern Cape.
  • The Hawks arrested him during an operation on Friday.

A man has appeared in a Free State court in connection with the issuing of fraudulent vehicle roadworthy certificates following a sting operation by the Hawks.

Tlali Jacob Letaba, 45, appeared in the Ficksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption.

He stands accused of selling roadworthy certificates at a cost of R1 100 each without the vehicles undergoing tests.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the arrest came after the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in Bloemfontein received information that Letaba was allegedly issuing unlawful motor vehicle roadworthy certificates to examiners at different private testing stations in the Eastern Cape.

"It is alleged that he issued the certificates without the vehicles being inspected by authorised examiners. The victims will then be instructed to pay the gratification of R1 100," said Singo.

In November 2020, the Hawks arrested 15 members of an alleged syndicate behind the issuing of roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never tested and illegally registered vehicles that were deregistered. Six people were arrested at the Free State Lengau Traffic Department.

Letaba was arrested during an operation on Friday.

"Police arranged with Letaba to issue a motor vehicle roadworthy certificate. He demanded a gratification of R1 100. He was then arrested after receiving the money," said Singo.

He was released on R2 000 bail. The case was postponed to 12 December 2021 for further investigation.

