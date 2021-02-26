2h ago

Free State man jailed for 20 years for killing pregnant girlfriend

Jeanette Chabalala
A Free State man, who stabbed and killed his pregnant girlfriend after he accused her of disrespecting him, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Nelson Mohlafu, 35, from Mokoai Moletsane informal settlement in Reddersburg, was sentenced in the Free State High Court this week.  

Judge Lani Opperman also sentenced him to an additional 12 months in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The sentences will run concurrently.    

READ | Man arrested for allegedly stabbing pregnant girlfriend to death

Liza Tyumbo, 23, was killed on 29 February 2020.

She was 35 weeks pregnant at the time, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. 

"On the day of the incident, Mohlafu and Tyumbo had an argument when they got home from watching a soccer match," Shuping said.

"He accused Tyumbo of disrespecting him and stabbed her five times. 

"Tyumbo's stepfather tried to stop Mohlafu, but he stabbed him as well.

"He stopped when Tyumbo's mother pushed him away from the girlfriend. Mohlafu ran away after the incident and was arrested a month later," Shuping added.  

