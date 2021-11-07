Free State man shot in head during arrest tussle - IPID

A man was shot in the forehead while being arrested for malicious damage to property.

IPID said the man had pulled out a knife and attacked a police officer.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was shot in the head after allegedly attacking a policeman while being arrested, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said on Saturday.

IPID said the police had gone to arrest a man accused of malicious damage to property in Zastron, Free State on Saturday morning.

He did not want to get into the police vehicle, and pulled a knife out of his pocket, then started wrestling with the police.

The man had the tried to stab the sergeant and, when a constable grabbed him, he also attacked the constable.

IPID said the constable fired a warning shot, but the man attacked him with the knife, and the officer shot him on the forehead.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to Embekweni Hospital in Zastron for treatment.

