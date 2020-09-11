1h ago

Free State man stabbed to death in suspected gang fight

Jeanette Chabalala
PHOTO: Gallo Images

A 24-year-old man was killed in a suspected gang fight on an open field in Meloding, near Virginia, according to Free State police.

Pule Klaas was accosted by a group of men on Thursday at about 08:10, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said. Klaas was with his friends at the time of the incident.

"A fierce fight broke [out] between the groups and Pule Klaas was stabbed multiple times in the upper body," he said.

READ | Tell gangsters to 'stop killing our children' - Cele tells mourners at 5-year-old Lavender Hills boy's funeral

Klaas was declared dead at the scene. A search led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy.

In a separate incident, Makhele said at least 12 people, aged 15 to 32, were arrested in connection with gang wars.

They will appear in the Virginia Magistrate's Court soon.

