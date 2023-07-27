13m ago

Free State pastor and 3 post office workers probed in connection with missing R8m Sassa funds

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe
The vehicles and funds were declared forfeited on the basis that they formed the proceeds of crime.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images, Netwerk24

A Free State pastor and three Tseseng post office employees, who are congregants at his church, are under investigation in connection with allegations that they were involved in the transfer of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds to the tune of R8 million to a church's bank account between January 2020 and February 2022.

They have not been arrested but, according to Free State Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, four vehicles belonging to two of them and money in bank accounts belonging to them were the subject of forfeiture proceedings in court.

The vehicles and funds were declared forfeited on the basis that they formed the proceeds of crime.

The forfeiture order was issued on 20 July.

Free State Hawks head, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba welcomed the forfeiture order and said: "It is wrong for anyone to be seen living lavishly using money and assets acquired illegally. It is our mission to go after such people with vigour to create a country where citizens value making an honest living."


Read more on:
hawksfree statecrime and courts
