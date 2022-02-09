1h ago

Free State police appeal for help in R46K robbery investigation involving bogus cops

Zandile Khumalo
The identikit of one the three people who pretended to be police officers before robbing a Free State businesswoman of R46 000.
SAPS
  • Three bogus police officers robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Free State.
  • Dikeledi Mphojane was robbed of R46 000 while helping a woman's brother with transport.
  • It's suspected that the woman and her brother were in on the robbery.

Police have appealed to the public for help in finding three people who posed as police officers and allegedly robbed a Free State businesswoman of R46 000.

The incident happened in October last year and the suspects are still at large.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said a woman known only as Lerato contacted businesswoman Dikeledi Mphojane, 34, to ask for a favour. 

Thakeng sketched the background to the robbery.

Mphojane buys bulk clothing in Gauteng and sells them in the Free State and Lerato's brother, the woman was told, needed transport from QwaQwa to a wholesaler that sells bulk clothing in Welkom.

When the two got there, the brother decided not to buy anything and asked Mphojane to take him back to a hiking spot in Jason Street, Riebeeckstad in Welkom.

The identikit of one the three people who pretended to be police officers before robbing a Free State businesswoman of R46 000.
The identikit of one the three people who pretended to be police officers before robbing a Free State businesswoman of R46 000.
The identikit of one the three people who pretended to be police officers before robbing a Free State businesswoman of R46 000.

According to Thakeng, while Lerato's brother and Mphojane were sitting in the vehicle, three people in an orange Ford Ranger double cab and a white VW Polo TSI - both with Gauteng registration numbers - approached them and introduced themselves as police officers.

Moments later, Mphojane was held at gunpoint and robbed of R46 000 and her cellphone.

A fourth suspect appeared at the hiking spot.

They took her to the vicinity of Bultfontein Road, where she was abandoned in a secluded area. Lerato's brother was allegedly assaulted by the the robbers, who the fled, Thakeng said.

According to Thakeng, it is believed that the incident was orchestrated because the woman who introduced herself as Lerato, and the man she claimed was her brother, are nowhere to be found.

A case of armed robbery was registered for further investigation and identikits have been compiled.

Anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest of the four suspects can contact Detective Sergeant Tsie Matlokotsi on 078 758 5658 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS app.

