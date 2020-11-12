Free State police captain arrested for sexual assaulting victims of rape

A Free State police captain is accused of sexually assaulting victims of sexual assault.

The captain has since resigned.

The crimes he is accused of date back to as early as 2001.

A Free state police captain, who worked at the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, has been arrested for grooming and several counts of sexual assault.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the captain was arrested for rape and released on bail in September, but a month later was arrested again.

"He was re-arrested for allegedly raping two other women and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl who were victims of rape, while he was investigating their rape cases," said IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

The policeman, who has since resigned, has been charged with two counts of extortion, two counts of corruption, grooming and sexual assault, fraud, forgery and uttering.

On the rape, extortion and corruption charges, it is alleged that he demanded sex from a woman, who had opened a rape case against her boyfriend, in order for the boyfriend to be released.

"The victim eventually agreed, but the police officer opposed the suspect's bail application and it was denied. The family of the suspect sought the legal representative, the suspect was released on bail," said Cola.

Following the incident, he is said to have given the woman a lift and, while they were driving on a remote road, he demanded sex. When the woman refused, he masturbated and ejaculated on her before driving off.

While investigating the rape of an 11-year-old girl, he is accused of grooming and sexual assault.

"It is alleged that he took the victim, together with her friend, to obtain their statements. Upon arrival at his office, he left the friend of the victim with the cleaner, and went to his office with the victim.

"As alleged, he fondled her breasts, buttocks, vagina and rubbed her vagina, while asking her whether she is aroused or not, and whether she misses her rapist or not," said Cola.

In a 2001 case, the police officer is accused of raping a woman while he was investigating a robbery case against her brother.

In another matter, he is alleged to have flashed his penis at a woman while taking her statement in a rape matter, as well as forcing her to perform oral sex.

In the same matter, he is accused of forging the woman's statement of withdrawal.

The woman denied withdrawing the rape charge and laid a charge of fraud, forgery and uttering against the captain, Cola said.

The accused's matter was remanded to 16 November at the Frankfort Magistrate's Court.