23m ago

Share

Free State police find elderly woman who was tortured in viral video

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screenshot of the viral video was a woman was filmed while being tortured. Police confirmed that the incident happened on a farm in Hennenman in 2020.
A screenshot of the viral video was a woman was filmed while being tortured. Police confirmed that the incident happened on a farm in Hennenman in 2020.
Supplied/Screenshot
  • Police have tracked down the woman who was tortured in a video that went viral.
  • The incident happened on a farm in Hennenman in the Free State in 2020.
  • Cases of assault and intimidation have been opened.

Free State police have found the elderly woman a knife-wielding man tortured in an incident that was captured on video and went viral.

Police spokesperson Captain Lorraine Earle said on Friday that the woman was in "consultation" with police on Thursday.

Earle said that cases of intimidation and assault had been opened.

In one of the videos, which caused massive outcry this week, the man can be see instructing the elderly woman to put her hands on a table.

He then holds the knife against her fingers and repeatedly asks: 

Are you going to talk? Where were you Thursday night? Were you here or not?

The visibly distressed women responds that she was at home.

"Who are the people that organised this thing? You are busy making me angry. Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?" he demands.

But she responds that she knows nothing.

READ | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

In a second video, the man puts a red towel over the woman's head and face as she screams hysterically.

He points at her and says: "Are you going to talk?" before asking more questions. The crying woman can be heard saying: "I don't know, I don't know baas (boss)."

Earle said the incident happened on a farm in Hennenman in 2020 and that the man had not been arrested.

"After the police have concluded its investigation, the matter will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 1916 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.12
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.04
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
954.35
-0.3%
Palladium
1,287.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,965.69
-0.2%
Silver
24.79
+0.1%
Brent Crude
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,653
-0.2%
All Share
76,877
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,206
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,591
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,727
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo