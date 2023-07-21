Free State police find elderly woman who was tortured in viral video

Police have tracked down the woman who was tortured in a video that went viral.

Th e incident happened on a farm in Hennenman in the Free State in 2020.

Cases of assault and intimidation have been opened.

Free State police have found the elderly woman a knife-wielding man tortured in an incident that was captured on video and went viral.

Police spokesperson Captain Lorraine Earle said on Friday that the woman was in "consultation" with police on Thursday.

Earle said that cases of intimidation and assault had been opened.

In one of the videos, which caused massive outcry this week, the man can be see instructing the elderly woman to put her hands on a table.

He then holds the knife against her fingers and repeatedly asks:

Are you going to talk? Where were you Thursday night? Were you here or not?

The visibly distressed women responds that she was at home.



"Who are the people that organised this thing? You are busy making me angry. Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?" he demands.

But she responds that she knows nothing.

In a second video, the man puts a red towel over the woman's head and face as she screams hysterically.

He points at her and says: "Are you going to talk?" before asking more questions. The crying woman can be heard saying: "I don't know, I don't know baas (boss)."

Earle said the incident happened on a farm in Hennenman in 2020 and that the man had not been arrested.

"After the police have concluded its investigation, the matter will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions," she said.



