1h ago

add bookmark

Free State police recovers body of one of the people swept away during Jagersfontein disaster

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The body of a person who went missing after a tailings dam at Jagersfontein burst has been found.
The body of a person who went missing after a tailings dam at Jagersfontein burst has been found.
Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • Free State police have recovered the body of one of the people who was swept away by the mudslide from the Jagersfontein dam wall collapse on 11 September.
  • The police said the victim was found 30 kilometers away from the Proses Spruit stream.
  • Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the search for more people who went missing continues. 

The body of one of the people who went missing after the Jagersfontein dam wall collapsed on 11 September has been recovered. 

The body was recovered by the Free State police K9 Search and Rescue Unit and Police Divers on Friday. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said divers found the body 30 kilometres down the Proses Spruit stream.

Free State acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Solly Lesia lauded the police for their hard work in a challenging environment to ensure that bereaved families get closure.

"Though working under unfamiliar conditions with mud and different hazardous debris, the team continued to search the area for the reported missing victims," said Lesia. 

READ | Families desperate to find missing loved ones, false alarm of dam collapse instils fear in community

Kareli told News24 that he was not at liberty to disclose the victim's identity.

"The family asked us not to publicly share [the person's] identity because other family members have not been alerted yet."

News24 reported that the families of missing people in Charlesville were anxiously awaiting police feedback. 

The daughter of one of the family members said she held on to her mother as their house was swept away but lost her grip on her. 

"It’s been 16 days since I last saw my mother alive. I was in the house with my mother when the incident happened. The water came, and we ran to the other room. I held onto my mother and the window frame," she said. 

The granddaughter of another family member said she could not save her grandfather as his shack was destroyed and she witnessed his belongings float over mud waves. 

"It’s painful. We went all around the area looking for him; even today, the search and rescue team said they were looking around, and I had hoped that they were going to find him at the canal," she told News24 on Wednesday. 

The police's search for more people who went missing continues. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statemissingfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
6% - 320 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 4043 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
12% - 587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.18
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,662.33
+0.1%
Silver
19.03
+1.1%
Palladium
2,167.00
-1.8%
Platinum
864.26
-0.4%
Brent Crude
88.49
-0.9%
Top 40
57,390
+0.8%
All Share
63,726
+0.7%
Resource 10
60,230
+0.7%
Industrial 25
77,400
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,796
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

15h ago

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

15h ago

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo